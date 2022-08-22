MLC Anantha Babu gets Conditional bail for three days in ex-driver murder case

The SC and ST Court of Rajahmundry has granted conditional bail for three days to MLC Anantha Babu, who is accused in the Kakinada driver Subrahmanyam murder case that created sensation in AP. The bail was granted on a bond of 25,000 as Anantha Babu's mother Mangaratnam passed away yesterday and he was given an opportunity to participate in the funeral rites.

He was ordered to return to Rajahmundry Central Jail before two o'clock in the afternoon on 25th of this month and instructed not to come out beyond Ellavaram for three days. Thr court said that the police should stay with Anantha Babu and should not mention the case anywhere and only go out for the funeral.

After allegedly killing driver Subrahmanyam in Kakinada on the night of May 19, Anantha Babu was arrested on May 23 and remanded in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. The family members have complained to the Human Rights Association expressing many doubts about the police not filing a charge sheet in the murder case. According to the instructions of the Human Rights Commission, which responded, a charge sheet was filed in the court against MLC Anantha Babu five days ago.