MLC Beeda Ravichandra on Saturday met South Coa

MLC Beeda Ravichandra on Saturday met South Coast Guntur Range IG Sarvashreshtha Tripathi, as per his suggestion and after discussions with Nellore District SP Dr. Ajitha Vejendla, announced cooperation for strengthening the services of police officers, and agreed to hand over five Bolero Neo vehicles to the Police department with the support of BMR organizations and friends

SI, Allur, SI Bogolu, SI Dagadarthi, Inspector Kavali, Rural Circle, and Kavali Rural Station House Officers were present.



