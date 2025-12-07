  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

MLC Beeda Ravichandra on Saturday met South Coa

  • Created On:  7 Dec 2025 8:15 AM IST
MLC Beeda Ravichandra on Saturday met South Coa
X

MLC Beeda Ravichandra on Saturday met South Coast Guntur Range IG Sarvashreshtha Tripathi, as per his suggestion and after discussions with Nellore District SP Dr. Ajitha Vejendla, announced cooperation for strengthening the services of police officers, and agreed to hand over five Bolero Neo vehicles to the Police department with the support of BMR organizations and friends

SI, Allur, SI Bogolu, SI Dagadarthi, Inspector Kavali, Rural Circle, and Kavali Rural Station House Officers were present.


Tags

Beeda RavichandraGuntur Range IG TripathiPolice vehicle donationBMR organizations supportNellore police strengthening
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Goa nightclub fire: CM Pramod Sawant orders probe; general manager arrested

Goa nightclub fire: CM Pramod Sawant orders probe; general manager arrested

National News

More
Share it
X