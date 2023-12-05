Moderate rainfall reported in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Moderate rainfall reported across the district on Monday under the influence of cyclone Michaung, giving jitters to paddy farmers as the crop is ready for harvesting. Crop has been harvested in many mandals and kept in fields itself, covered under plastic sheets or tarpaulins. All the mandals in the district experienced moderate rains by Monday evening.



The district administration set up a control room at the collectorate with land line No 08942-240557. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar directed all district, division and mandal level officials to maintain strict vigil on cyclone developments and alert people to mitigate damages.

Fishermen in coastal villages have been warned not to venture into sea for fishing. Under the influence of cyclone, heavy rainfall is likely in the district on Tuesday onwards.

The collector directed revenue, police, civil supplies, medical and health, irrigation, rural water supply, panchayat raj to make all arrangements to shift people from low-lying areas to safe shelters.