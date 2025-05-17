Live
Moderate Rains Forecast for Telangana, Alert Issued
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of moderate rainfall across Telangana over the next four days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of moderate rainfall across Telangana over the next four days. An orange alert has been declared for Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, indicating a higher likelihood of heavy rain. The remaining districts have received a yellow alert.
The IMD has indicated the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas today and tomorrow, due to a surface circulation influencing the weather. In Hyderabad and nearby regions, light to moderate showers and thunderstorm activity are expected over the next two days.
Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour may accompany the rainfall, the department warned. Additionally, daytime temperatures are expected to be 3 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal for the coming three days.
Recent rains in Hyderabad over the past two days have brought relief from the heat, cooling the city significantly.