Moderate to heavy rains lash AP

VIJAYAWADA: Normal to heavy rains lashed the state for the second consecutive day on Wednesday resulting in increase of flood water levels in Krishna, Godavari rivers, canals, streams and disrupting the normal life in many parts of the state. Due to the impact of depression formed in Bay of Bengal all the districts in the state recorded rains. Coastal districts got more rainfall compared to the Rayalaseema region. Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR and East Godavari districts got more rainfall compared to other districts. On the other hand, Godavari and Krishna river flood water levels are gradually increasing since Tuesday. Godavari delta region is on alert due to the rising of flood water levels.



Godavari flood started rising again with normal to heavy rains in the agency areas and catchment area. Sabari tributary is overflowing due to the impact of rains. Flood water discharge from Bhadrachalam also increased on Wednesday. All these factors contributed to the rise of Godavari flood waters since morning and the officials in the erstwhile Godavari district are on alert and taking measures to prevent any untoward incident.

Over 7.67 lakh cusecs of Godavari flood water released from Dowlaiswaram barrage near Rajamahendravaram by Wednesday afternoon. The flood water release was 6.84 lakh cusecs at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Within hours the flood water levels increased and surge to rise with release of more water from Bhadrachalam and rains in the catchment areas.

Flood water inflows gradually increased since morning. East Godavari district recorded 68 CM rainfall from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. All 19 mandals received the rains and Eluru district registered 211 CM rainfall in 24 hours. The East Godavari district administration is ready to evacuate people from the low lying areas and flood hit villages. Similarly, Alluri Sitaramaraju district also recorded 42 CM rainfall in one day from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. Chintur recorded 10 CM rainfall. All 22 mandals in the ASR district received rains.

Krishna river flood water inflows are gradually increasing into Prakasam barrage. By Wednesday afternoon the inflows increased to 80,000 cusecs. The irrigation officials have lifted 40 crest gates to the height of two feet and 30 gates to the height of one feet to release the flood water into sea. The outflow was 80,000 cusecs. Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Krishna and upland areas of Prakasam barrage the water level are gradually increasing.

West Godavari district collector P Prashanti conducted a video conference and asked the officials to be on high alert in view of the heavy rains forecast and Godavari flood water discharge from Dowleswaram barrage. She instructed the officials to take measures to prevent the fishermen from entering into sea for fishing till further orders issued. She instructed the officials to keep vigil on the bunds of Godavari river and other streams in the district.

During the last 24 hours rains registered in many parts of the state. Narsipatnam (Anakapalli) 12 CM, Nuzvid (Eluru) 12 CM, Eluru (Eluru) 11CM, Chintur (Alluri Sitharamaraju) 10CM, Masulipatnam ( Krishna) 10 CM, Gudivada (Krishna) 9 cm, CM, Kukunoor (Eluru) 9 cm, Polavaram (Eluru) 9 cm, Vijayawada (NTR) 8 cm, Visakhapatnam (Vishakhapatnam) 7 cm, Koyyalagudem (distEluru) 7 cm, Kunavaram (Alluri Sitharamaraju) 7 cm, Lam(a) ( Guntur) 7 cm, Sompeta (Srikakulam) 7 cm, Tuni (Kakinada) 7 cm, Kaikalur (Eluru) 7 cm, Nandigama (Ntr District) 7 cm, Visakhapatnam (Vishakhapatnam) 6 cm, Nandigama (NTR) District) 6 cm, Yelamanchili (Anakapalli) 6 cm, Anakapalle (distAnakapalli) 6 cm, Nellimarla (Vizianagaram) 6 cm, Garividi (Vizianagaram) 6 cm, Kalingapatnam (Srikakulam) 6 cm, Bheemunipatnam (Vishakhapatnam) 6 cm, Vizianagaram (Vizianagaram) 6 cm, Amaravati (Guntur) 6 cm, Chintalapudi (Eluru) 6 cm, Ranastalam ( Srikakulam) 5 cm, Narsapuram (West Godavari) 5 cm, Kakinada ( Kakinada) 5 cm. Aakapalle(a) (Anakapalli) 5, Palasa (Srikakulam) 5, Velairpad (Eluru) 5, Guntur (Guntur) 5, Bhimadole (Eluru) 5, Cheepurupalle (Vizianagaram) 5, Tiruvuru (NTR) 5, Mangalagiri (Guntur) 5 and Palakoderu (West Godavari) 5. In Rayalaseema region, Nandyal received 5 CM rainfall, Kurnool (dist Kurnool) 4, Nandikotkur (Nandyal) 4, Rajampet (Annamayya) 4 and Jupadu Bungalow (Nandyal) got 4 CM rainfall. Another 100 mandals recorded rainfall from 1 CM to 3 CM.