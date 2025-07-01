Modernisation of Errakalva on cards

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh announced on Monday that ₹5.22 crore in input subsidy has been disbursed to 4,631 farmers in the Nidadavole constituency, whose crops were damaged due to flooding from the Errakalva stream in July 2024.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on behalf of the farmers for responding promptly and supporting those impacted by last year’s heavy rains and floods.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Durgesh said that due to heavy rainfall in July 2024, Errakalva overflowed and inundated several villages in Nidadavole, damaging crops in about 3,071.41 hectares.

He recalled personally inspecting the flood-hit areas and bringing the matter to the notice of the government.

Responding with sincerity, the coalition government sanctioned an input subsidy amounting to ₹5.22 crore, which has now been credited directly to the affected farmers’ bank accounts.

The minister said this support comes at a crucial time as the farmers are preparing for the Kharif sowing season and will benefit greatly from the aid.

He strongly criticised the previous government for failing to implement any permanent flood control measures for Errakalva, resulting in repeated annual crop losses.

In contrast, he assured that the current government is committed to providing a lasting solution.

“We will soon begin a complete modernisation of Errakalva. A comprehensive plan is being prepared to permanently resolve the issue,” he stated.

Durgesh also mentioned that a coordinated effort is underway with the support of MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu, and Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu. He said areas like Gopalapuram, Nidadavole, and Kovvur are especially prone to flooding from Errakalva.

Proposals include strengthening canal embankments, constructing new gates, and other essential structures. Immediate repair works worth ₹86 lakh have already begun in damaged areas under the Collector’s supervision.

The Minister assured that further emergency measures will be taken soon to ensure smooth agricultural operations this season.

Once the blueprint for the flood mitigation project is finalised, funds will be sought from the central government to implement it effectively, he added.