Modernisation of Pothuraju canal demanded

Ongole: The members of the Ongole Nagara Abhivrudhi Committee demanded the government to develop Pothuraju Kaluva, and protect the colonies beside it, and the roads in the town from flooding during heavy downpours.

The committee president Marella Subbarao, and other members inspected the Pothuraju Kaluva on Sunday. Subbarao observed that the canal, which is largely encroached, is full of waste material, and has become a dumping yard. He said that during the heavy rains, the roads are clogged with water as the drainages linking to the Pothuraju canal are not being maintained.

He emphasised that desilting and modernising the Pothuraju Kaluva would prevent the city from flooding during heavy rains by allowing rainwater to flow efficiently through the canal. He said that the previous government had initiated work on the canal but left it incomplete, and requested the local MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao to fulfil the demand of the locals, where the opposition party failed.

President of the Citizens Forum Kolla Madhu stressed the need for public awareness. He said that while people keep their homes clean, some dispose of garbage in canals. He said that some are encroaching on the Pothuraju Kaluva for construction, leading to clogged canals during rains, and forcing water onto the roads. He urged the municipal authorities to educate homeowners about proper waste disposal.

The committee members observed that the accumulation of garbage in the Pothuraju Canal has led to foul smell and increased breeding of flies and mosquitoes, causing health issues such as diarrhoea and fevers among residents. They said that the canal has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, potentially spreading diseases like malaria, typhoid, and chikungunya. The committee suggested modernising the Pothuraju Canal for multiple benefits, including constructing roads on both sides.

This would not only develop the area but also help reduce traffic congestion in the city. They requested the attention of the public representatives and corporation officials to focus on the Pothuraju Canal, secure necessary funds, and proceed with its modernisation.