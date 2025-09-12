Modernised Tirupati Press Club inaugurated

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu on Thursday pledged his full support in addressing the issues faced by journalists. He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the modernised Tirupati Press Club.

Expressing happiness at attending the event while also heading a media organisation himself, Naidu said the TTD is committed to stand with journalists and resolve any challenges they encounter. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, addressing the gathering, said it was surprising that the 35-year-old Tirupati Press Club had never had its own premises.

He noted that the Chief Minister has already approved the allotment of land, the identification process has been completed, and the Press Club would soon have its own permanent facility.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu welcomed the renovation efforts, describing them as a step toward developing the Press Club on par with corporate standards. He assured full cooperation in providing necessary support to the institution. Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, Puthalapattu MLA Kalikiri Muralimohan, TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Handicrafts Corporation Chairman Dr P Hariprasad, and Press Club President Murali and Secretary Balachandra also spoke on the occasion.

Tirupati Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, Jana Sena leader Kiran Royal, and several others participated in the event, marking a significant milestone for the city’s media fraternity.