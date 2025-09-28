Modi lays foundation stone for Phase B of IIT campus

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid foundation stone for Phase B construction of the IIT campus here on Saturday. The project has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 2,313 crore, including Rs 1,243 crore for construction and Rs 517 crore for equipment and furniture. Designs are being finalised to invite tenders soon.

MP Dr Gurumoorthy attended as a chief guest, while district Collector Dr S Venkateswar graced the event as the guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion, MP Dr Gurumoorthy lauded IIT Tirupati as a beautiful and sustainable campus, appreciating the vision of former Director Prof KN Satyanarayana. He highlighted growing research in areas such as semiconductors and energy storage and urged the institute to focus on local challenges as well.

He thanked the Prime Minister for his support in funding the development.

Collector Dr S Venkateswar said Phase B project would boost infrastructure, academics, and research, further strengthening IIT Tirupati’s role in higher education. CPWD Chief Engineer B S Reddy, Registrar Brig (Dr) Krishna Kumar were present.