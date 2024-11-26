Mohini Bhasmasura dance ballet captivates audience

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika hosted a captivating cultural evening on Sunday at the Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here, drawing an enthusiastic audience.

The highlight of the event was the spectacular dance ballet ‘Mohini Bhasmasura’, performed by the talented disciples of Dr Chinta Ravibala Krishna. Known for his innovative choreography, Ravibala Krishna breathed new life into the well-known mythological tale, leaving the audience mesmerised. Audience showered him with accolades for his creative brilliance.

The ballet featured Varshita Varma as the enchanting Mohini, Yasasri as the ambitious Bhasmasura, Sarayu as the divine Vishnu, Meghana as the graceful Lakshmi, Yamini Priyanka as the powerful Shiva, Srirama Leela as the compassionate Parvathi, and Charitasri as the witty Narada. Supporting roles were brought to life by Sanskriti, Jahnavi, Mahalakshmi, Kavya, Tejasri, Tapasvi, Denivya, Bhuvana and Rushali.

The dancers captivated the audience with their flawless coordination, emotive expressions and intricate movements, earning a standing ovation from the packed auditorium. As part of the programme, Dr G Vijaya Saradhi was honoured with the prestigious Seeram Subrahmanyam Memorial Award.

During the felicitation, esteemed guests Ambati Madhumohan Krishna, Dr MC Das, P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma and M Sanjeevi lauded the legacy of Seeram Subrahmanyam and praised Dr Vijaya Saradhi’s deserving contribution to the arts, affirming his suitability for the accolade. The event was presided over by Himasagara Chandra Murthy, adding gravitas to the celebration.

The evening also included a special felicitation for the team of Kanakapushya Ragam, who were recognised for their exceptional contributions.

Naren Borra, Kathi Shyam Prasad, E Ramesh, E Bhagya Raj, Roopa Sri and G Satyanandini were felicitated at the function.