Mollamamba’s birth anniversary celebrated

The 586th birth anniversary of Mollamamba, the first Telugu poetess, was grandly celebrated at the Collectorate here on Friday.

At the event officially organised by the District BC Welfare Department, District Revenue Officer B Chinna Obulesu praised Mollamamba’s enduring contribution to Telugu literature and assured administrative support for installing her statue in Ongole. He also called upon the Shalivahana Sangham to establish a special drinking water booth at Prakasam Bhavan.

BC Corporation Executive Director M Venkateswara Rao highlighted that Mollamamba’s translation of Ramayana from Sanskrit into Telugu stands as a testament to her exceptional literary talent. He also noted that the state government is taking steps to provide subsidised loans to BC communities through the Adarana scheme.

BC Welfare Officer Nirmala Jyothi elaborated on Mollamamba’s life history. Poets, members of the Shalivahana Sangham, and literary figures from the district attended and paid floral tributes to the poetess.