Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Beda Mastan Rao submits resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman

YSRCP Rajya Sabha members Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Beda Mastan Rao have officially resigned from their positions in the Rajya Sabha and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP). Their resignation papers were submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in Parliament today. The documents were handed over in a formal speaker format at 12:30 PM.



Both MPs have played significant roles within the YCP, with Mopidevi being considered a close aide to party leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy, while Beda Mastan Rao has been actively involved in key party initiatives. Their simultaneous resignations have sent shockwaves through the party ranks, leaving party cadres perplexed about the future trajectory of YCP.

Mopidevi and Beda Mastan Rao arrived in Delhi the previous night, and their decision to resign has raised eyebrows in political circles, prompting speculation about their future plans.