More Blue Flag Certification beaches to come up in AP

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh revealed that apart from maintaining the Blue Flag Certification standards at Rushikonda beach, steps will be taken for the beautification of beach stretches.

Visiting Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Thursday along with Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam District Collector Harindhira Prasad and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the minister informed that few more Blue Flag beaches would be developed in Andhra Pradesh. Assuring shopkeepers and lifeguards that the government would resolve their issues brought to his attention, the minister informed that they discussed measures required to increase the tourists’ footfall at the beach.

Later, Kandula Durgesh inspected the double-decker EV buses that will ply along the beach road. He said that the double-decker buses, which are going to be a tourist attraction, will soon be operated in Visakhapatnam. They will provide an enjoyable ride for the tourists and city residents.

Minister Kandula Durgesh expressed hope that the double-decker buses will take Visakhapatnam’s tourism sector to the next level. He said that Blue Flag Beach Certification is an international level recognition given based on meeting several parameters. This will increase the revenue sources for the government and create employment opportunities to the locals.

Further, the minister stated that they are focusing on facilities to be provided to the visitors at the beach stretches, including play zones for children and increased greenery, he informed. The Tourism Minister stressed that priority will be given to watersports, wellness centres, eco and adventure tourism.

He said that the Visakhapatnam Port Authority built the international cruise terminal with all amenities and it has been decided to operate it for four times till September. Later, steps will be taken to operate the cruise 365 days, he added.

Later, the minister interacted with students on how the tourism sector aids in providing employment opportunities. The session was organised in the presence of Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinviasa Rao, Sun International Institute Tourism and Management chairman and managing director Srikanth Jasti, and executive director Asha Jasti. The minister lauded the efforts of the institution’s management and added that it stands as the top institution in Andhra Pradesh in the hospitality sector. In the days to come, he assured that efforts will be taken to set up a tourism university in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinviasa Rao remarked that students are now showing keen interest in pursuing tourism and hospitality course and appreciated the Sun International management for its commitment and dedication in steering the students towards achieving their goals.