More reasons to celebrate Taaneesha's success!

Visakhapatnam: Paluru Taaneesha not only completed SSC at a young age but also scored outstanding marks.

The SSC results that were declared on Monday brought cheers to this Gajuwaka resident as she scored 525 marks out of 600 in Class X.

A meritorious student from the beginning, Taaneesha was able to get into Class X because of her grasping power and IQ levels after gaining permission from the concerned authorities. With the encouragement of her parents Lakshmana Swamy and Devi, Taaneesha said that she could achieve good grades in her school.

Studying at Swamy Vidyaniketan High School at Sai Ram Nagar in Visakhapatnam, she appeared for her Class X examinations along with her elder brother Poojesh. Eventually, Taaneesha stood as a school topper among girls.

Apart from excelling in her academic goals, Taaneesha is also active in Bharat Scouts and Guides. As a guide, she stood in the top position in classical wing (Kuchipudi) of the Bharat Scouts and Guides in Andhra Pradesh, bagged Rajya Purasakar in classical category and got selected for Rashtrapati Award. Besides being studious, the 12-and-a-half-year-old girl is proficient in Kuchipudi dance. Another arena the student is drawn towards is adventurous sports.

Sharing her ambition with The Hans India, Taaneesha said, "I aspire to become a doctor and save lives of the people. I thank my parents and teachers for extending support, guiding and encouraging me in all my endeavours."

Much before her eligible age for Class X, Taaneesha came out with flying colours. Her scores brought glory to her school and cheer to her family and friends who celebrated her outstanding results.