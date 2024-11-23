Most wanted criminal arrested

Tirupati: Gurivilla Appalanaidu, S/o Gurivilla Mallesh, a habitual offender and wanted in 16 cases, was arrested by Tirupati crime police. They recovered Rs 6 lakh cash and a screwdriver used to break locks, from him.

Tirupati district SP L Subba Rayudu, briefing the media here on Friday, said that accused Appalanaidu had stolen Rs 8 lakh from Western Union Money Transfer office near RDO office, after breaking open the office locks when the clerk went out for lunch.

Tirupati crime police registered a case and took up investigation. Various teams verified the whereabouts and movements of ex-convicts. Suspecting Appalanaidu, who was wanted in 16 cases registered at various police stations including Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tanguturu, SR Nagar police station in Telangana and various stations in Visakhapatnam, crime police teams were on the lookout for him.

A crime party found Appalanaidu near Sai Nirmala Kalyana Mandapam, old Renigunta road and took him into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen Rs 8 lakh from Wester Union office. SP Subba Rayudu announced rewards to the crime police teams for nabbing the most wanted criminal.