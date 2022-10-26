  • Menu
Mother-daughter duo dies in a road accident in Nellore district

In a tragic road accident took place in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, a speeding tractor hit the mother and daughter while crossing the road in Ashwaraopalem of Avanigadda mandal in the district.

The deceased have been identified as Srivalli and Prahas. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver and investigation is underway.

