Mother, son commit suicide due to family quarrel

Anakapalli: A home guard of Anakapalli district along with her son allegedly committed suicide on Sunday. They took the extreme step by jumping into the Yeleru canal. The deceased were identified as A Jhansi (27) and her son Dinesh Karthik (4). According to the police, family quarrel was said to be the reason behind the incident.

Jhansi served as a home guard at the DSP office in Anakapalli district. As soon as the locals saw the bodies, they informed the police. Anakapalli police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case and investigation is on.

Meanwhile, in another incident that took place in the district, two engineering students died on Sunday as they ventured into the Rambilli beach. The two students, studying in an engineering college, were identified as M Pawan Teja and M Surya Teja. They came to the beach on a weekend to take a

swim. However, they drowned as tidal waves dragged them into the sea. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.