‘Motivate farmers to switch to horticulture crops’

Bhimavaram: WestGodavari district Collector Chadalaguda Nagarani stressed the need to bring awareness among farmers to motivate them to switch from paddy cultivation to horticulture crops to make their activity profitable.

She participated as the chief guest in Horticulture Conclave – 2026, organised by the district horticulture department here on Friday. Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy and State Horticulture Department Deputy Director G Prabhakar Rao participated in this conference.

In this conference, awareness was created among horticultural farmers on protected cultivation of high-value vegetables and flowers using modern methods and cocoa and coconut-based products. Scientists from Venkatramannagudem Horticultural University, Kovvur Horticultural Research Station, and officials from the Horticulture Department headquarters participated in this conference and educated farmers on various topics.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Nagarani said that if such programmes are organised once every three months at Tadepalligudem and Achanta constituency levels, the farmers will be aware and come forward to cultivate horticultural crops.

She said that the district has financially strong farmers, and by simply educating them, they will take the lead in cultivation. She said that West Godavari has the reputation of cultivating paddy and purchasing grain, and that there are progressive horticultural farmers. A progressive farmer is cultivating very high value flowers in an area of five acres.

Perhaps there is no cultivation of orchids anywhere in the state. She said that a flower costs around Rs 50 to 200 and these are used for decorations in big celebrations, and the person who is exporting has brought very good plants and good varieties.

The workshop was organised to encourage farmers to cultivate high value vegetables and fruits with good training for the cultivation of profitable crops with modern methods, and the schemes for their cultivation will also be explained.

Dr V Shivakumar, senior professor and senior scientist of Kovvur Regional Horticulture Resource Station, explained in detail the techniques of vegetable, fruit gardens, flower cultivation through various methods. He provided answers to the doubts raised by many farmers.

The fruit and flower display during the conference impressed the guests.