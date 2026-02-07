Winter chill returns to Kolkata as minimum temperature dips to 14 degrees C

The winter chill has made a brief comeback in Kolkata, with the city’s minimum temperature dropping to around 14 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

A renewed cold spell has been felt across the city since Friday and is likely to persist over Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal for the next few days.

Minimum temperatures have been steadily falling from north to south across the state. Notably, Kalyani in Nadia district is currently recording temperatures comparable to Kalimpong in north Bengal.

On Saturday morning, Kolkata registered a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius -- about 2.5 degrees below normal. On Friday, the city’s maximum temperature remained at 26.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.8 degrees below the seasonal average.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Alipore, minimum temperatures are expected to stay below normal for the next two to three days, extending the ongoing winter conditions. Light fog is also likely in some parts of Kolkata during early morning hours.

The meteorological office has forecast light to moderate fog in several districts of north Bengal, with visibility possibly dropping to between 999 m and 200 m. However, there is no likelihood of rain or snowfall anywhere in the state.

Meteorologists said night temperatures across both north and south Bengal may fall by at least two degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, after which no major change is expected -- leading to a further intensification of the cold.

On Saturday, Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 5.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalimpong at 10 degrees Celsius. In south Bengal, Kalyani emerged as the coldest location with a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.

Other notable minimum temperatures included Suri (10.2 degrees C), Sriniketan (11 degrees C), Bankura (11.1 degrees C), Asansol (11.8 degrees C), Canning (12 degrees C), Panagarh (12.2 degrees C), Basirhat (12.5 degrees C), Jhargram (13.4 degrees C), Barrackpore (13 degrees C), Bardhaman (13 degrees C), Berhampore (13 degrees C) and Krishnanagar (13 degrees Celsius).