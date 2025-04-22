Motorist advised to follow precautions on Tirumala ghat road

Tirumala: Following recent incidents where two vehicles traveling to Tirumala on Ghat Road were completely destroyed by fire, Tirupati district SP Harshavardhana Raju strongly advised motorists to adhere strictly to safety precautions to prevent similar occurrences.

In his statement on Monday, he noted that many pilgrims arriving from long distances proceed directly to Tirumala, which can lead to vehicles overheating and catching fire. Therefore, he urged all pilgrims to service their vehicles before commencing their journey. This service should include a thorough check of engine oil, coolant oil, brake oil, AC oil levels, as well as inspecting for any radiator leaks and ensuring the fan belt is functioning correctly. Additionally, pilgrims should check distilled water level in their battery, inspect wiring for any issues, and clean any accumulated dust.

To further ensure safety during the ascent, drivers should stop their vehicles for at least five minutes every two hours. During these breaks, they should also engage in brief exercises and ensure they consume sufficient water and food. Talking on cell phones while driving should be strictly avoided. Drivers should continuously monitor their vehicle’s dashboard, paying close attention to the oil pressure gauge, temperature gauge, and any warning lights. If any red signal illuminates, they should stop the vehicle immediately.

The SP mentioned that following the two incidents, the district police consulted with experts, who identified several contributing factors to these mishaps. These include excessive engine load while climbing the ghat roads, which demands more engine power, and the frequent use of low gears, which further strains the engine. Pilgrims are also advised to carry minimal luggage, as excessive weight adds to the engine’s burden. Poor vehicle maintenance, coolant leaks, faulty thermostats, and the use of inferior quality engine oil were also identified as potential causes for vehicles catching fire on the ghat road.