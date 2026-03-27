MoU exchanged to transform AP into a leading culinary tourism hub

Visakhapatnam: In a major boost to culinary space and transform Andhra Pradesh into a leading culinary tourism hub, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management and the Indian Culinary Institute. With an aim to strengthen the state’s tourism and hospitality ecosystem, the MoU was exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh.

Representatives from Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management and the Indian Culinary Institute exchanged the MoU documents with Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The collaboration aims to promote rich Telugu culinary heritage in national and international platforms. By showcasing traditional flavours and regional food culture, the initiative seeks to place Andhra Pradesh as a prominent destination for culinary tourism.

According to the institute officials, the MoU will focus on multiple verticals, including skill development in the culinary sector, enhancing employment and career opportunities, organising food festivals and tourism events through AP tourism authority and taking Telugu cuisine at the global level.

Through the partnership, structured initiatives will be undertaken to highlight Andhra Pradesh’s unique gastronomic identity and attract global attention to its culinary excellence.

Apart from representatives from the AP Hotel Association, the MoU was exchanged in the presence of Tourism Development Corporation chairman N. Balaji and chairman of Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management Srikanth Jasti.

In the meantime, Food Craft Institute (FCI), Visakhapatnam, marked a significant milestone with its representation at a MoU exchange programme with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department. The MoU, aimed at promoting culinary tourism and skill development in Andhra Pradesh, was exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Associate Lecturer (Retd) N Parthasarathy explained that the initiative focuses on strengthening culinary education, enhancing skill development and creating new opportunities for youth in the hospitality sector.

The endeavour aims to promote rich and diverse regional cuisine in the state and pave the way for establishing a world-class institution for culinary excellence on the lines of premier international business schools. The FCI officials mentioned that the institute has been gaining increased visibility under the guidance of its Principal K Venkataramana.