MP allots Rs 35 lakh for dining hall construction

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar announced that a dining hall will be constructed at the Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple in response to devotees’ requests. On Tuesday, he visited the temple at Appanaveedu in Pedapadu mandal along with Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar. They offered prayers with devotion to the deity.

The temple committee warmly welcomed MP Mahesh Kumar and MLA Prabhakar.

After special pujas, the temple priests presented sacred offerings to the MP and MLA. Later, they inspected the proposed site for the dining hall construction near the temple.

Devotees appealed for the construction of the dining hall to facilitate Annadanam (free meal service). Responding positively, MP announced an allocation of Rs 35 lakh from his MP funds amidst cheers from the devotees. He assured that the tender process would be completed at the earliest and construction would begin soon.

MLA Prabhakar stated that MP Mahesh Kumar had launched his general election campaign from the Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple and went on to achieve a significant victory.

He expressed gratitude to the MP for initiating his first development work in the Denduluru constituency through this temple.

The MLA also said that an NTR Trust-run Anna Canteen will be set up along with the dining hall. Later, they interacted with devotees and inquired about their problems.