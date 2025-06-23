Live
MP appeals Tourism Min for Gooty Fort development
Rajamahendravaram: In a courtesy meeting held on Sunday at the office of Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, MP Ambica Lakshminarayana submitted a formal request to develop the historic Gooty Fort in Anantapur district into a prominent tourist destination.
During the meeting, it was highlighted that Gooty Fort holds immense historical significance and stands not only as a symbol of local pride but also as a valuable asset that could boost the State’s tourism sector. A representation was submitted to the Minister, urging for focused efforts towards the fort’s development.
Responding positively to the appeal of the MP, Minister Kandula Durgesh assured that he would personally visit Gooty Fort in the near future.
He also promised that necessary steps would be taken to develop the site through the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model with the support of either Central or State tourism departments.
The Minister’s assurance to support this initiative, which aims to showcase Rayalaseema’s rich history to future generations, was met with heartfelt gratitude. The visitor also expressed complete willingness to extend full cooperation to the Department of Tourism in realizing this vision.