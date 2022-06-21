  • Menu
MP Dr M Gurumoorthy reviews pending land issues for runway expansion

MP Dr M Gurumoorthy reviewing the airport development works with the officials in Tirupati on Monday
Tirupati : The pending land acquisition issues relating to the runway expansion at Tirupati airport were reviewed by MP Dr M Gurumoorthy in a meeting with airport officials on Monday.

The MP also told the officials to provide proper infrastructural facilities keeping in view of the increasing footfall. He directed them to expand the canopy to keep normal passenger vehicles in view of the growing VIP movement.

The MP talked to the regional executive director of AAI R Madhavan over phone from the meeting and asked him to provide the necessary approvals immediately to set up the Sri Vani Trust counter at the Airport. Joint general manager KM Basavaraju and deputy general manager (Civil) Uthamchand Rathod participated.

