MP family’s kidnapping proves lawlessness in AP: Somu Veerraju

Eluru: BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that only the Modi government only can provide good governance in the State and alleged that the Jagan government is doing business and exploiting the public.

Somu Veerraju and former Union Minister Sujana Chowdary were the chief guests at a meeting organised as part of Mahajan Sampark Abhiyaan on the occasion of completion of nine years of Modi rule under the leadership of BJP, in Eluru Ramakoti on Sunday. A large number of BJP workers and fans from all over the district attended this public meeting.

Addressing the participants, BJP leader Somu Veerraju stated that BJP is ready to discuss the looting going on everywhere across the State. “One can understand the lawlessness in the State if an MP’s family was kidnapped,” he pointed out. Veerraju said that the BJP-led Central government took up development works with Rs 8.16 lakh crore in the State.

Union Minister Sujana Chowdary said that the capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam, but there is no protection for the MP family in Visakhapatnam. He said the petrol attack on a boy in Raypalle was despicable. He pointed out that not a single new industry came up in the State during these four years. If a wrong leader is elected, the income will be enough to pay the debts, he added.

The Union Minister said that it is outrageous to attach the assets of Margadarshi, a chit fund company, which never did injustice to anyone. He alleged that the funds coming from the Centre are being diverted, anarchy rule is going on in the State and the State government did nothing in four years.

Godavari zonal in-charge of Modi’s 9-year rule campaign and Eluru parliament convener Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chowdhary said that India has grown to compete with the world during Modi’s nine-year rule. He said that every BJP worker should inform the people about the development and welfare programmes being implemented during Modi regime.

BJP State vice-president Saranala Malathirani, Eluru former MLA Ambika Krishna, Nuzivid former MLA Chinnam Ramakotaiah, Eluru district president Koralla Sudhakar Krishna, State media coordinator Lakshmipati Raju and others present on the occasion.