MP gives new lease of life to train mishap victim

Anantapur: MP Talari Rangaiah has given new lease of life to a youth, who lost his two limbs in a train mishap by sanctioning Rs 14.79 lakh for fixing two modular artificial legs.



Niranjan Reddy,20, lost his both the legs in a train mishap in 2019 and was immobolised landing him in despair. Subsequently, he went for Jaipur artificial limbs but he could not comfortably walk with them.

MP Rangaiah learning of youth’s suffering and predicament, sanctioned Rs 15 lakh to Niranjan Reddy to fix imported modular artificial limbs by Hyderabad-based Sangameshwara Surgical Aids and Surgical agencies. Dr Chencal Bharti was the chief designer of the limbs.

Niranjan told The Hans India that he is very happy at the magnanimity of MP Rangaiah.

The modular limbs are more comfortable and will be able to jog, run and function normally. Family members of Niranjan felicitated the MP and MPLADS DD Arindham Modukfor giving him a new life.

The BSc graduate is planning to enter a software job and redefine his life. Disabled Welfare department assistant director Rasool was also present.