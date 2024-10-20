MP Kalisetti visits diarrhoea-affected area

Vizianagaram : MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu visited the Gurla mandal headquarters, where a diarrhoea outbreak has claimed the lives of around eight people in the past week.

On Saturday, he toured Gurla along with officials and interacted with locals to understand the reasons behind the spread of the disease.

He advised residents to maintain clean surroundings and to drink purified water instead of raw water from wells and tanks.



Additionally, he assured the victims that the government will take all necessary steps to protect their health, including conducting medical camps to provide health support.

He instructed medical and water supply staff to ensure the provision of pure drinking water to the public and to halt the current water supply system if needed. He also emphasised the importance of sanitation drive in the villages to promote cleanliness.