MP Mahesh Kumar meets Modi

Eluru: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar along with other TDP MPs who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday brought the problems of palm oil farmers to the notice of Modi. In a statement here, MP Mahesh Kumar revealed that they were bringing various issues and pending projects related to the state, especially those of the Eluru parliamentary constituency, to the attention of the Centre, and that Union ministers and officials are also responding positively to these.

MP Mahesh Kumar expressed happiness over the sanction of the long-awaited Kovvur-Bhadrachalam railway line. Mahesh said that when he met the Railway Minister recently, the DPR has been prepared and he assured that the work will start soon. Similarly, the Centre has given the green signal for the construction of 12 ROBs and the land acquisition programmes will be completed under the supervision of the Collector in the next two to three months and the work will start. He clarified that the Centre is also ready to release the necessary funds for land acquisition. MP Mahesh said that a petition has been recently submitted to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, seeking permission for these 12 ROBs as well as four more ROBs coming under the Kaikaluru constituency area.

The MP said that the need to remove the ceiling limit on tobacco purchases, allow the sale of excess tobacco, and support tobacco farmers was also brought to the attention of the Union Commerce Minister, and the Minister assured that orders would be issued within the next week. The MP also said that efforts are being made to support oil palm farmers by fixing a fixed price for palm oil. MP Mahesh Kumar informed the media that he is trying to raise the issues of the Eluru parliamentary constituency and all pending projects in the Lok Sabha as much as possible during this session.