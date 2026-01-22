Kavitha takes a dig at KTR’s newfound love for sarpanches

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Wednesday launched a sharp critique of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, suggesting his current interactions with village sarpanches are a far cry from his conduct while in power. She alleged that while the BRS held office, he was inaccessible to local leaders, whereas today he is actively seeking their audience.

The critique comes as Kavitha confirmed that preparations for her own political party are moving at a brisk pace. She indicated that efforts are underway to determine if the formal launch can be completed ahead of the GHMC elections, though she expressed concerns that certain “forces” might create hurdles at the Election Commission. While a final name has not been chosen, she noted that “Telangana Rashtra Jagruthi Samithi” (TRJS) is among the names being considered.

Responding to the allegations, KT Rama Rao dismissed the notion that meeting sarpanches was a new development. “We met everyone who came to Telangana Bhavan in the past, and we are doing the same now. This is nothing new,” he stated.

The exchange also touched upon the identity of Secunderabad, with Kavitha accusing the previous BRS administration of undermining the city’s unique status. KT Rama Rao countered by claiming the BRS had always respected Secunderabad’s role within the GHMC. He shifted the blame to the current Congress government, alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is attacking the “twin cities” concept by promoting the “Fourth City” while neglecting the ongoing public agitation in Secunderabad. He urged leaders to direct their questions to the Chief Minister regarding the grievances of Secunderabad residents.