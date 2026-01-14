MP Masthan Rao donates 5 vehicles to police

Nellore: Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao has donated 5 Bolero vehicles to the police department.

At a programme organized at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall, Beeda Masthan Rao along with his brother TDP district president Beeda Ravichandra handed over the vehicles to SP Ajitha Vejendla here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Masthan Rao said police in the district have been playing crucial role in protecting the Law & Order problem in the district. He said that keeping view rendering service to the publicm he has decided to donate these vehicles to the police department.

While thanking Rajya Sabha member of donating the vehicles, SP Ajitha Vejendla has said that this kind of initiative by Rajya Sabha member will provide more encouragement to the police department.

She said that these vehicles would be allocated to Allur, Dagadarthi, Bitragunta, Kavali rural police stations in Kavali constituency for official purpose. The SP has hoped of same cooperation from Beeda Masthan Rao in future also.

Additional SP CH. Soujanya, Kavali DSP Sridhar and others were present.