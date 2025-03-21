MP meets Nitin Gadkari to discuss key road infra projects

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to discuss critical road infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and easing traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam.

During the meeting, the MP emphasised the urgent need for traffic decongestion in Visakhapatnam, considering the city’s rapid growth and increasing vehicular movement.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing connectivity for the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, which is set to become a key aviation hub in the region.

Among others, one of the major requests made by Sribharat was the redesign of the entry ramp onto NH16 at Anandapuram junction. He pointed out that the current design is causing significant traffic bottlenecks and that a well-planned redesign would ease the traffic movement and provide a seamless commuting experience for the people of Visakhapatnam.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding the Vizag-Kharagpur Beach Corridor project, which is currently in the DPR stage. This ambitious project aims to boost coastal connectivity, promote tourism, and improve economic activity along the eastern coastline.

Expressing his gratitude to Minister Nitin Gadkari for his commitment towards infrastructure development in Andhra Pradesh, the MP reiterated that the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is focused on providing world-class road infrastructure that aligns with the aspirations of the people of Visakhapatnam.

As the Bhogapuram International Airport will be a game-changer for the region the MP emphasised that there is a need to ensure that road connectivity is well-planned and future-ready. “Visakhapatnam is rapidly emerging as a major economic and tourism hub and seamless road connectivity is crucial for its growth. I will continue to work towards bringing the best development projects to our city and ensuring that the needs of the people are met efficiently,” the MP mentioned.