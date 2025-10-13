MP praises teachers for promoting health through home gardening

Anantapur: Anantapur Member of Parliament Ambika Lakshminarayana lauded government teachers Obulesu and Jyothi for setting an inspiring example by developing a natural garden at their residence in Gooty town, Anantapur district.

Responding to their invitation, the MP visited their home and personally inspected the well-maintained natural garden.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of home gardening for physical and mental well-being. “By converting household vegetable waste into organic manure and growing fruit trees, herbal plants, and vegetables at home, one can improve health, inhale fresh oxygen, and cultivate good habits by spending just an hour in the garden every morning and evening,” he said. The MP appreciated the couple for their dedication to environmental awareness and healthy living while continuing their service as government teachers.

He noted that their initiative serves as an example for others in the community, as they not only maintain their garden but also distribute saplings to others.

As a token of appreciation, Obulesu presented a plant to the MP during the visit. Expressing gratitude, Obulesu thanked MP Ambika Lakshminarayana for visiting their garden and encouraging their efforts toward promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.