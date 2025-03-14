MP Purandeswari appeals for protection of Kasinayana Ashram

Rajamahendravaram : Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari along with a delegation met the Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav, urging the protection of Kasinayana Ashram at Jyothi Kshetram in the Nallamala forest, Nandyal district.

The Jyothi Kshetram Ashram, established in the deep forests of Nallamala has been a spiritual refuge for seekers and the underprivileged. The delegation highlighted that Sri Kasinayana, a revered spiritual leader, had inspired thousands of farmers across Rayalaseema to establish Annadana Kshetrams (free food distribution centres). Over 100 Annadana Satrams in Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Annamayya, Nellore, and Prakasam districts continue to provide free meals to people from all backgrounds. As a mark of respect for Sri Kasinayana’s contributions, the government named a mandal in Kadapa district as “Sri Avadhuta Kasinayana Mandal.”

However, the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has issued an adverse recommendation leading to a decision by the Forest Department to bulldoze the Kasinayana Ashram at Jyothi Kshetram, sparking widespread distress among devotees and concern across the Rayalaseema region.

Accompanied by 13 leaders from Kadapa district, including MLA C Adinarayana Reddy, K Retheesh Reddy, V Shashi Bhushan Reddy, C Bhupesh Reddy, C Rajesh Reddy, P Suresh, Maddur Nagaraju, Yerram Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Sandeep Polepalli, Swamy Virajananda, Bommana Subbarayudu, Sangareddy Sri Rama Chandra, and P Uma Kanth Reddy, Purandeswari met the Union Minister to emphasise the spiritual and cultural significance of the ashram and urged the government to allocate land for its preservation.

In response, Minister Bhupendra Yadav assured his support for the cause and promised necessary assistance to safeguard the ashram.