MP Purandeswari assures to discuss with CM Naidu

Rajamahendravaram: MP Daggubati Purandeswari has promised to discuss the sudden termination of hundreds of Health Assistants with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

On Monday, a large number of affected Health Assistants from the twin Godavari districts gathered in Rajamahendravaram to meet Purandeswari.

During the meeting at the BJP office, State Convener of the AP Contract Paramedical Employees Association GVV Prasad explained the plight of the dismissed Health Assistants. He alleged that the government used a court ruling as an excuse to abruptly terminate the contract employees. Prasad informed that three individuals had died within four days due to the distress caused by the job loss.

Prasad said that these Health Assistants were recruited in 2002 during the tenure of the then-TDP government and most of them are now over 50 years old. He questioned how employees, who have been serving for 22 years, could suddenly be terminated without any alternative means of livelihood.

Prasad also said that these posts were sanctioned by the Finance Department, and salaries had been consistently paid for decades. Many had also rendered exemplary service during the recent floods in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada, where one assistant even lost his life, he said.

Calling for a compassionate and humane approach, Prasad appealed to Purandeswari to ensure that these 1,700 families are not left in despair and urged the government to reinstate the employees immediately.