MP requests Home Ministry for RDT FCRA renewal

Anantapur: Memberof Parliament Ambika Lakshminarayana, along with TDP Parliamentary Floor Leader Lau Srikrishna Devarayalu, Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, requested the Central Government to renew the FCRA registration of the Rural Development Trust (RDT) serving in Anantapur to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan IAS.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and raised the issue of RDT FCRA renewal, and a letter was sent to the Home Secretary to that effect.

Based on that letter, CM Naidu and Minister Lokesh directed MP Ambika Lakshminarayana to meet Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan IAS and request him to complete the FCRA renewal related to RDT as soon as possible.