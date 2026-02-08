  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

MP reviews Central schemes

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 7:00 AM IST
MP reviews Central schemes
X

Ongole: Member of Parliament from Ongole, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, chaired the DISHA Committee meeting at Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on Saturday, emphasizing the need for effective utilization of central government scheme funds for district development.

Alongside joint collector Kalyana Kumari and Mayor Gangada Sujatha, the MP reviewed progress in implementing central schemes across various departments, including DWMA, DRDA, housing, rural water supply, agriculture, power, industries, panchayat raj, public health, handlooms, fisheries, ICDS, and education. He inquired about fund allocation and expenditure patterns in those departments. The MP also examined obstacles in the National Highways Authority, Railway, and BSNL projects. With the financial year ending, he urged the completion of pending works and the timely uploading of bills. He assured assistance in addressing technical issues with the Central government.

District officials presented progress reports on the schemes and projects. Several ZPTCs and MPPs raised local concerns. Mayor Sujatha requested housing opportunities for DKT land purchasers and improved infrastructure for anganwadi centers and schools in Ongole town.

Tags

DISHA Committee meeting OngoleMagunta Srinivasulu Reddy reviewcentral government schemes utilisationPrakasam district developmentpending infrastructure projects
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Thapar Gallery brings London artist Sarah Staton’s SupaStore to New Delhi

Thapar Gallery has unveiled an innovative and interactive art project, India Edition SupaStore x Thapar, created by acclaimed London-based artist Sarah Staton, at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

Thapar Gallery brings London artist Sarah Staton’s SupaStore to New Delhi
Share it
X