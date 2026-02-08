MP reviews Central schemes

Ongole: Member of Parliament from Ongole, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, chaired the DISHA Committee meeting at Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on Saturday, emphasizing the need for effective utilization of central government scheme funds for district development.

Alongside joint collector Kalyana Kumari and Mayor Gangada Sujatha, the MP reviewed progress in implementing central schemes across various departments, including DWMA, DRDA, housing, rural water supply, agriculture, power, industries, panchayat raj, public health, handlooms, fisheries, ICDS, and education. He inquired about fund allocation and expenditure patterns in those departments. The MP also examined obstacles in the National Highways Authority, Railway, and BSNL projects. With the financial year ending, he urged the completion of pending works and the timely uploading of bills. He assured assistance in addressing technical issues with the Central government.

District officials presented progress reports on the schemes and projects. Several ZPTCs and MPPs raised local concerns. Mayor Sujatha requested housing opportunities for DKT land purchasers and improved infrastructure for anganwadi centers and schools in Ongole town.