MP Sribharat advocates faster freight trains

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat strongly endorsed the development of railway infrastructure while participating in discussions on the demand for grants for railways. Welcoming the substantial allocation of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in this year’s budget, the MP underlined its potential to enhance passenger comfort, safety, and speed while strengthening freight operations.

The MP expressed gratitude to the government for retaining the 132-year-old Waltair Division into the Visakhapatnam Division that falls under the new South Coast Railway zone. He also appreciated the floating of tenders for the construction of the General Manager’s office, acknowledging the government’s steadfast commitment to railway modernisation.

Recognising the pivotal role of freight operations in Indian Railways’ revenue generation, Sribharat proposed several critical measures. They included optimising freight revenue, increasing freight train speed, strategic freight planning, among others.

The MP urged the Railway Ministry to speed up the appointment of key officials, including the General Manager and Divisional Railway Manager, to ensure swift operationalisation of the new zone. Reiterating his commitment to advancing railway infrastructure and freight efficiency, Sribharat stressed that better freight planning, faster goods movement, and competitive pricing strategies are essential to making Indian Railways the preferred choice for cargo transportation.