MP urges MPLADS Fund hike & GST exemption

Anantapur: MP Ambica Lakshmi Narayana has called for urgent reforms to the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), highlighting the need to increase annual allocations and exempt development works from GST.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he pointed out that the current allocation of Rs 5 crore per MP, unchanged since 2011, has become insufficient due to inflation, rising construction costs, and growing public needs. In large rural constituencies like Anantapur, where drinking water scarcity, poor road connectivity, and lack of basic infrastructure persist, the existing funds are barely enough to meet essential requirements.

He strongly opposed the imposition of GST on development works carried out under MPLADS, stating that these should be treated on par with other welfare schemes implemented by the central government, which enjoy GST exemption.

The MP urged the Union Finance Minister and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation to consider the demands, including increasing of MPLADS funds from the current Rs 5 crore to at least Rs 10 crore per MP annually, provide complete GST exemption for all MPLADS-funded works.

He stressed that these measures would significantly strengthen rural development in backward regions such as Rayalaseema, enabling MPs to address critical local needs more effectively.