MP urges railways to solve drainage issue

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni urged South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava to take immediate steps to resolve problem of sewage and rainwater stagnation along the railway track between Kondapalli Railway Station and Krishna Milk Union in Vijayawada.

The MP, along with BJP Mylavaram constituency in-charge Nuthalapati Bala Koteswara Rao, and other leaders, met the Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava at the Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Thursday and submitted a representation highlighting the long-pending issue. Speaking on the occasion, Kesineni said the Kondapalli–Vijayawada stretch is a crucial railway corridor and has been witnessing severe water-logging due to the absence of a scientific drainage system, cross-drainage structures, and proper channel connectivity. He said that even during light rainfall, water gets accumulated along the track, leading to embankment erosion in some locations and weakening of the track bed. He said such conditions pose safety concerns, forcing railways to reduce train speeds, resulting in operational delays. He also said that residents and industries located close to the track are facing serious inconvenience due to the stagnant water.

Senior railway officials and leaders, including CAO (RSP) Sandeep Kumar Jain, DGM Udayanath Kotla, GM Secretary Malladi Srinivasa Rao, Gollapudi Agriculture Market Committee former Chairman Jaliparthi Gopalakrishna, Vijayawada Rural former MPP Vadlamudi Jaganmohan Rao, werepresent.