Water purifiers distributed to welfare hostels

  • Created On:  10 March 2026 9:32 AM IST
Puttaparthi: Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, 10 water purifiers were distributed to welfare hostels in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday to ensure safe drinking water for students.

The distribution programme was conducted under the supervision of District Collector, with support from Canara Bank. The water purifiers, valued at approximately`1.25 lakh, were provided to improve access to clean and safe drinking water for students residing in welfare hostels.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector stated that efforts are being made to provide water purifiers worth about`12.50 lakh to 62 BC, SC and ST welfare hostels across the district with the support of CSR funds from various banks. The initiative aims to strengthen basic facilities in hostels and ensure better health and hygiene for students. Officials noted that the newly distributed water purifiers will help supply purified drinking water to hostel inmates, contributing to improved living conditions and student well-being.

Canara Bank Regional Manager I. Srinivasulu, District Lead Bank Manager A.V. Ramana Kumar, and District Backward Classes Welfare Officer Rajendra Kumar Reddy participated in the programme.

The event was organised by the Office of the District Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment Department, Sri Sathya Sai District.

