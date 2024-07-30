MP Vemireddy urges Centre to speed up Ramayapatnam Port works

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy urged the Central government to complete Ramayapatnam Port soon. Addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, he said that the Centre should take up the projects as per 13th schedule of Andhra Pradesh Partition Act, noting that construction of a greenfield deep-sea port at Ramayapatnam is most important.

He pointed out that Phase – 1 of the project has to be completed at a cost of Rs 3,736 crore and the breakwater works in south and north are to be completed by last September. But the port works were almost stopped, he stated. The port would have an annual cargo handling capacity of 34 million tonnes, if the project-1 works and 4 berths are established. The total berths are 19. The cargo handling capacity of this port will be around 140 million tons.

The MP informed that CM N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the progress of Ramayapatnam port works and said that the Central government’s help is essential for the completion of this port. He appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways to review the Port works and ensure that Phase-1 works are completed and operations will start.