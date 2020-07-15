MP Vijayasai Reddy visits Parawada and interacts with Visakha Solvents accident victims

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V.Vijaya Sai Reddy visited Parawada with YSRCP leaders and MLAs to enquire about the fire accident that happened at Visakha Solvents Limited at the Pharma City here on Wednesday.

Later, the MP also paid a visit to Arilova and interacted with the accident victims who were undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He assured that the state government would extend necessary support to the victims.

Vijaya Sai Reddy was accompanied by Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, among others.