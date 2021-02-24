MPTC, ZPTC Polls: Jana Sena files plea for new notification

Amaravati: Jana Sena Party leader and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's aide, Nadendla Manohar, on Monday filed a writ petition in the High Court to direct the State Election Commission (SEC) to issue a new notification for MPTC and ZPTC polls.

Manohar said that he could not find time to file such a petition for the forthcoming municipal elections but managed to do so for MPTC and ZPTC polls as time was available.

"I hope the High Court accepts our petition and teaches a lesson to the government," claimed Manohar.

According to Mahonar, if a new notification is issued, it bodes well for saving the democracy.

"In last year's elections, government resorted to several irregularities, that is why Jana Sena is demanding a new notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections. If a new notification is issued, it is like keeping democracy alive," claimed Manohar.

Saying that elections should be conducted in a free environment, the former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly claimed that the government conspired to make all panchayat polls unanimous.

He alleged that wherever polls were inevitable, volunteers were fanned out to threaten voters that welfare programmes would ceased if they didn't voter for the ruling party.

Manohar claimed that he never saw such kind of elections in the past.

He claimed that unanimous polls should not occur in panchayat polls and as Kalyan called for the upholding of democracy.

Manohar reminded that large number of Jana Sena supporters contested the ward and sarpanch polls recently.