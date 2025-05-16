MRO suspended

Nellore: District Collector O. Anand had issued the orders placing Nellore Rural MRO Lajarus under suspension following his alleged involvement in conversion of lands against norms in Kanuparthi Padu village of Nellore Rural mandal on Thursday.

In a press note released on Thursday, collector received detailed allegations from people of Kanuparthi Padu as the MRO had tried to change the lands from Nominal Accounts to Regular Accounts by converting the nature of lands in the village.

He said that during the enquiry MRO was found guilty against such irregularities. On this occasion collector has warned the initiating stringent action against those who responsible for committing such irregularities in land related issues.