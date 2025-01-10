Mrs AVN College celebrates National Youth Day

Live
Marking the ‘National Youth Day’, Mrs A V N College celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Thursday.
Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘National Youth Day’, Mrs A V N College celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Thursday.
Organised by SETVIS and Nehru Yuva Kendra, the programme saw M Satya Padma, special Deputy Collector CEO (FAC) SETVIS, who attended as chief guest, said that youth should get inspired by Swami Vivekananda. They should set their goals and strive hard to achieve it. She stressed that they should not fall prey to drugs and other intoxicants.
Resource person, SETVIS S A Babu said that children should follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.
The programme was presided by college Principal M.Simhadri Naidu, co-ordinated by HOD of Zoology A Archana and NSS PO.
Prizes were distributed to those who participated in essay , elocution and quiz competitions.