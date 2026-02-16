MSME entrepreneurship skill development programme begins

Visakhapatnam: A two-week-long entrepreneurship skill development programme was inaugurated at Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM), Vizianagaram.

It aims to create awareness among students about entrepreneurial opportunities in the state and encourage them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Launched by Venkatesh Kondaveti, chief implementation officer of the MSME Programme, the initiative, supported by the World Bank, is designed and implemented by the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation (APMSME) in association with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University–Gurajada, Vizianagaram (JNTUGV).

Addressing the participants, Venkatesh Kondaveti interacted with the selected students and emphasised the importance of entrepreneurial thinking, business model development, mobilisation of financial resources and strategies for organisational growth. He highlighted that energy, intent, and patience are the three crucial factors for becoming a successful entrepreneur.

P Ravindra Babu, a trainer, legal expert, and High Court advocate, delivered a talk on company registration procedures, statutory compliances, intellectual property rights and essential legal processes involved in initiating and managing a business.

Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of the institution, DV Ramamurthy, Principal, Prasuna, dean–R&D and Venu Madhav Rao, head of the department of CSE, expressed their gratitude to the MSME and JNTUGV authorities for facilitating the training programme for the benefit of the students.