MSP for cotton purchased by CCI

Guntur: Regional joint director of Agriculture Marketing K Srinivasa Rao on Monday inaugurated cotton purchases at Ginning Mill at Phirangipuram of Guntur district.

He started a detailed registration process for cotton purchase. He addressed the cotton farmers and created awareness on cotton purchased by CCI.

He urged the farmers to get their quality cotton stocks to the CCI purchase centres to get an MSP. He said the Centre has fixed the MSP and requested the farmers to avail the facility provided by the government. CCI, Agriculture Market Department officials were present.