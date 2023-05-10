  • Menu
Mudragadda Padmanabhan writes letter to people, says he will take a political decision on Kapu reservation

Kapu movement leader Mudragada Padmanabham has written an open letter to the people. He revealed that he will announce his political decision soon and said that there should be a change in the people.

Kapu movement leader Mudragada Padmanabham has written an open letter to the people. He revealed that he will announce his political decision soon and said that there should be a change in the people. He said that he never thought of making money either in movements or in politics and expressed his grief that the Kapu reservation issue has turned into laughter.

Stating that the he had launched movements for the poor, he said that he tried to take to Tihar jail in a helicopter after Tuni train firing incident. He said he was advised to go to the court and get bail to go underground.

Mudragadda said that the movement would have been in danger of collapsing along with caste had he done so.

