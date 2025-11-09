Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple

On Sunday morning, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, where he offered his prayers. Ambani had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara during the morning Suprabhata Seva and was warmly received by Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary, who arranged a special darshan for the industrialist.

Following his prayers, Vedic scholars extended Veda Ashirvachanam (Vedic blessings) to Ambani at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. As a gesture of divine blessings, the Additional EO presented him with theertha prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara.

This visit marks another significant moment for Ambani, who recently offered prayers at the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand in October. Badrinath is a sacred site for Vaishnavites and part of the revered Panch Badri temples, which includes other temples like Yog Dhyan Badri and Adi Badri.

Earlier this year, the Ambani family celebrated Navratri with aarti for Goddess Durga, featuring performances by Nita Ambani and other family members, highlighting their devotion and commitment to tradition.