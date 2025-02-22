Municipal authorities turn blind eye to river water contamination

Kurnool; The Tungabhadra River, which provides drinking water to the people of Kurnool, is being polluted allegedly by business owners, who openly dump their waste into the river in broad daylight. However, municipal authorities are ignoring the issue and failing to take any action against the culprits.

Despite the fact that the municipal office is located hardly one kilometre away, septic tank vehicles, chicken and mutton shop waste disposal trucks, and hotel waste vehicles are being parked near Masamaseed water pumping station and dumping waste into the water, even as the public watches.

Without any concern for the fact that the city’s drinking water pump house is nearby, they continue to pollute the river. Even after bringing this issue to the attention of the municipal commissioner, no action was taken, proving that both the authorities and the administrators are indifferent to public health.

The water from the stream directly merges with Tungabhadra river, which is primary source of water for people living in Roja Dargah, Kander Kummari Street, and other areas near the river. Residents rely on this water daily for drinking, bathing, washing clothes, and other essential needs. If the authorities fail to stop dumping of waste into the river, there is a high risk of city residents falling prey to various vulnerable diseases.

Despite multiple warnings and reports about this major health hazard, municipal authorities remain indifferent. The public is urging district Collector Ranjit Basha to take strict action against municipal officials, believing that only then will the rest of the authorities become more vigilant and safeguard public health.